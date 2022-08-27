UWPD notices increase in moped theft, reminds people how to protect their property

MADISON (WKOW) -- Throughout the summer, University of Wisconsin-Madison Police said they have seen an increase in moped and motorcycle thefts. Now, they are reminding people how to protect their belongings.
On Thursday, police say they arrested two suspects on "outstanding burglary warrants and other charges related to burglaries and thefts."
UWPD's Executive Director of Communications, Marc Lovicott, said while officers were able to recover some items, they have not found all reported missing belongings.
"We're thankful we were able to make arrests. We're still trying to recover some property, but a few items were located, and we'll continue to move from there," Lovicott said.
Elsa Liesen is going to be a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She said when she moved to the big campus, her grandpa gifted her with her first moped.
In the beginning of August, she said she was on her way to work when she realized her moped was not where she last left it.
"I saw my moped was gone. Of course, I started panicking," Liesen said. "It was just a rush of emotions. I was like, 'how am I going to get to work?'"
Lovicott said theft on campus is a big issue, but the recent increase in stolen mopeds was "unusual."
"As the summer rolled along, we started seeing a pattern more and more of these moped and motorcycle thefts were occurring. We got to a point where we said 'we've got to let our community know about it,'" Lovicott said.
UWPD first sent out reminders on how to properly lock up property. Shortly after, Lovicott said the department decided to release a crime warning.
"I got that email and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, they must all be connected, like, my moped is part of whatever that is,'" Liesen said.
UWPD partnered with the City of Madison Police to locate the suspects and stolen items.
Lovicott gave a list of things to do to protect your property:
- Secure your key in a safe place – away from your moped/motorcycle.
- Consider parking in a garage or other secure area.
- Park in visible, well-lit areas.
- Record serial numbers and take photos of your items.
- Consider purchasing anti-theft devices or locks.