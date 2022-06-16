 Skip to main content
UWPD officer sustains minor injury in traffic stop, 2 arrested

MADISON (WKOW) — Two people are in custody after a traffic stop in which an officer was minorly injured early Thursday morning. 

According to the University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department, officers tried to stop a car at the intersection of East Gorham Street and Pinckney Street around 1:30 a.m. 

During the stop, the driver backed their vehicle into a squad car and other vehicles. 

UWPD officials say the driver, 30-year-old Aurora Eggers, became "agitated and started fighting" with an officer after police decided to conduct a field sobriety test. 

Additional UWPD officers responded, along with the Madison Police Department and Capitol Police. 

As officers detained the driver, the passenger, 26-year-old Juila Krieger, got out of the car and also started fighting with officers. She was detained after a UWPD officer deployed a taser. 

A UWPD officer sustained minor leg injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

Eggers is facing first offense OWI, resisting arrest causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia charges along with traffic citations. Krieger was arrested for resisting.  

