UWPD releases photos of vandalism suspects, asks for help identifying them

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Madison Police Department has identified two people as suspects in graffiti vandalism outside the Memorial Union and Alumni Park.

UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott said the graffitiing took place around 4 a.m. on Monday. The suspects spray painted multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials and art.

The graffiti appeared to be targeted toward conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who spoke on campus Monday.

Lovicott said the cost of the damage and cleanup will is at least $30,000.

According to Lovicott, the suspects arrived and left from the Lowell Center on Langon Street. The suspects are well covered, but he hopes the community may have information about the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact UWP at 608-264-2677 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. You can also submit a tip online.