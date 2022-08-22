UWPD warns students of recent mopeds thefts

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin Madison is reminding students of ways they can protect their mopeds from thieves.
In an alert sent out to students, UWPD says they've taken six reports of stolen mopeds and one report of a stolen motorcycle in the last several weeks. The thefts are from "various locations around campus" and investigators believe they are connected.
UWPD is providing students with five reminders to keep the vehicles safe:
- Secure your key in a safe place – away from your moped/motorcycle.
- Consider parking in a garage or other secure area.
- Park in visible, well-lit areas.
- Record serial numbers and take photos of your expensive items like mopeds, bicycles, cameras, laptops, etc.
- Consider purchasing an anti-theft device or a lock for your moped/motorcycle.
Anyone who has information about the thefts should contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.