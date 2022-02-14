Valentine's Day weddings at Lakefront Brewery

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Valentine's Day is a popular day to get married. Many couples did so at Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee.
WISN-TV caught up with one couple who got engaged before the pandemic after dating for 22 years.
"Everything shut down, we couldn't get anything done. The courthouse was shut down, and everything was shut down," said Sage Schwarm.
"We kind of felt like we were going to elope and this was the closest thing we could do, just kind of come down here and be together and get married and have cheese curds and beer," said Becy Heck.
30 couple either got married or renewed their vows at the brewery on Monday.