Van catches fire on Madison's east side, endangers home

MADISON (WKOW) -- An east side home was damaged after a van caught fire Monday, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews responded to a home on N. Marquette Street near Hauk Street around 2:35 p.m. for a report of a van on fire that was putting a home at risk.
Crews arrived to find the van completely on fire.
Once the van fire was under control, crews confirmed the fire didn't spread into the home. However, the home's siding was heavily damaged and a window broke from the fire's heat.
The home was empty at the time of the fire, and the van owner was on scene and uninjured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.