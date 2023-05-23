Van Orden joins list of people banned from Russia

MADISON (WKOW) -- Russia recently announced it was banning "500 Americans" from entering the country. The list includes Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden (R).
"I think it's a good thing," Van Orden told 27 News. "I think it means that Vladimir Putin and the group of criminals around him who invaded Ukraine understand that there's people here in the United States Congress that are going to stand up to this naked international aggression. It's about time."
Van Orden joins a wide-ranging list of people now banned from Russia. The recent additions included former President Barack Obama and comedians such as Jimmy Kimmel.
"I mean, I hate to break it to Vladimir Putin," says Van Orden. "But I didn't have to cancel any travel plans. So, I don't know what net effect on the economy it's going to have by not allowing me to go there. But I'm certainly willing to make sure that I continue to act in a manner that is distasteful to Vladimir Putin."
Van Orden is just the latest in a growing list of Wisconsin lawmakers now banned from Russia.