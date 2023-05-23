 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Van Orden joins list of people banned from Russia

  • Updated
  • 0
Derrick Van Orden

MADISON (WKOW) -- Russia recently announced it was banning "500 Americans" from entering the country. The list includes Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden (R).

"I think it's a good thing," Van Orden told 27 News. "I think it means that Vladimir Putin and the group of criminals around him who invaded Ukraine understand that there's people here in the United States Congress that are going to stand up to this naked international aggression. It's about time."

Van Orden joins a wide-ranging list of people now banned from Russia. The recent additions included former President Barack Obama and comedians such as Jimmy Kimmel. 

"I mean, I hate to break it to Vladimir Putin," says Van Orden. "But I didn't have to cancel any travel plans. So, I don't know what net effect on the economy it's going to have by not allowing me to go there. But I'm certainly willing to make sure that I continue to act in a manner that is distasteful to Vladimir Putin."

Van Orden is just the latest in a growing list of Wisconsin lawmakers now banned from Russia.

Tags

Recommended for you