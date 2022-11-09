Van Orden takes 3rd Congressional District from Democrats after 25 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a long election day that favored many incumbents, one congressional seat up for grabs flipped to Republican Derrick Van Orden.
After a race that was closer than many people expected, Van Orden won the congressional seat in Wisconsin's third district, a seat that has been held by a Democrat since 1997.
Van Orden ran for the same seat two years ago and lost to incumbent Ron Kind by three percentage points. Kind did not seek re-election. In recent years, the district has continued to trend more Republican, which helped lead to Van Orden's win over democrat Brad Pfaff.
During his campaign one of Van Orden's main focuses was economics. He says the current house has been too focused on party lines to make decisions that benefit the majority.
"On the other side, who's willing to put the betterment of the district to state of Wisconsin in the United States of America above their own personal political wants and needs," Van Orden said at his election night party. "I will work with anyone for that purpose, because that's how you govern. But I'm telling you right now, you look me straight in the eye. I will never capitulate."
Van Orden says his priority is to stop uncontrolled spending that has "given us the worst inflation in over 40 years" making it impossible for people to fill their gas tank and grocery cart in the same day.
His opponent Brad Pfaff released a statement this morning saying despite warnings, it would be hard to win the district. He said he's proud of the race they've run.
“From day one, Washington prognosticators and political insiders told us we couldn’t win and that this rural, western Wisconsin seat was trending away from Democrats. Despite being outspent 4-1, western Wisconsin showed up in an unprecedented way.
“This campaign has been about one thing: bringing western and central Wisconsin values to Congress and bringing real results home to this district. It’s a simple message, and we all knew early on that it wouldn’t be easy to make this vision a reality. But that didn’t stop us: we crisscrossed this district countless times, speaking with supporters, voters, local media, and community leaders about what was at stake in this election. We left it all on the field, and I am so proud of the race that we ran.
“Thank you everyone so much for standing with me, for fighting for our shared values and for this campaign. Whether it’s as your state Senator, or a born-and-raised member of this community, you can be damn sure that despite this outcome, I’ll never stop being a voice and a fighter for you and your family.”
The district stretches from Menomonie to Platteville covering mostly rural areas. Though it has a few Democratic-leaning cities, it followed nation-wide trends of more conservative rural areas.