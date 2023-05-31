 Skip to main content
Van shot Friday during 'targeted' shooting on Madison's southwest side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police were called to the city's southwest side Friday evening because of a shooting.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to Gene Parks Place near Mike Mckinney Court at 7:15 p.m. after several people called to report gunshots. 

On scene, officers found several shell casings. Fryer said a running van with no one inside was hit by several bullets. Nothing else was damaged and no one was hurt. 

Fryer said investigators believe this is was "targeted." She said witnesses reported seeing a vehicle scouting the area before the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or submitting a tip online. 

