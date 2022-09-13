Variant-specific booster shot administration begins in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Millions of variant-specific booster shots have arrived at hospitals and pharmacies across the country as the U.S. ushers in its latest wave of pandemic protection.
In Wisconsin, Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) began administering the shots Monday. 27 News spoke to some of the very first recipients.
"It was smooth. It was easy," said Sherri Schokler, who got the booster.
Schokler is one of the rare few who has not contracted COVID during the pandemic. She hopes her latest booster keeps her healthy.
"I'm a firm believer in the vaccine," Schokler said.
Morgan Finke, Communications Coordinator for PHMDC, says the shots target the original strain of COVID-19 and the most common sub-variants circulating right now: BA-4 and BA-5.
"These targeted boosters are really our best chance to fight any potential surges and prevent severe elements heading into these fall and winter months with respiratory virus season upon us," Finke said.
Pfizer's new booster is authorized for people 12 and up, and Moderna's is authorized for people 18 and up. Finke says you can get the new booster two months after your primary vaccine series.
"I really encourage anyone who is eligible to to get that updated booster to amp up their immunity," Finke said.
On day one of administering the shots at their East Washington Street Clinic Monday, PHMDC filled all their appointment slots. Delinda Sears stopped by to add her name to the growing list.
"I'm just glad to get 'em cause I don't wanna be sick," Sears said.
To meet demand, Finke said PHMDC is extending hours at clinics. Their South Park Street Clinic will now be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays. In the meantime, their East Washington Street Clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
To make an appointment for the new booster with PHMDC, visit their website.
UW Health tells 27 News that they have also received their first shipment of the variant-specific boosters. They will begin administering them on Tuesday. Patients can make an appointment to get one by visiting their My Chart Page.
Meantime, SSM Health tells 27 News that they are waiting on a shipment. Patients are also encouraged to schedule those appointments online.