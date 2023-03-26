Vegan Pop-Up Market held at Goodman Community Center

MADISON (WKOW) — Many branched out of their comfort zone at a Vegan Pop-Up Market at the Goodman Community Center Sunday.
It included everything from food and drinks to candles and beauty products.
Shiquita, the owner of Blossom Candles, said the Vegan Pop-Up Market was all about showing people the positive impact vegan lifestyles can have.
"If you ever decide to transition over to the vegan life, you would definitely appreciate life a little bit more better because everything is clean. It's healthier for your mind, body and spirit," Shiquita said.
Sharon, the owner of New Day Eastside Juicery, added there were tons of things for people to enjoy.
"I think what makes food great is the quality of the ingredients that goes into it. And I think, oftentimes with vegan food, people are choosing the most organic, fresh ingredients and that's what really makes it delicious," Sharon said.
Jeffrey Brown with the Alliance for Animals said the Vegan Pop-Up Market was also about spreading awareness about animals' rights.
"Someone has to be a voice for the voiceless," Brown said.
All of the money from food and exhibitor fees will be donated to the farm sanctuaries, Dane 4 Dogs and Primates Incorporated.