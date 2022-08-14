Vehicle fire closes left lane of I-90 near Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Crews are responding to a vehicle fire that closed the left lane of I-90 outside of Stoughton Sunday afternoon.
Dane County Communications received a call about a vehicle fire on I-90 westbound near mile marker 155.8 North of US HWY 51 just before 12:15 p.m.
Wisconsin State Patrol and fire crews are responding.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the left lane is blocked. Smoke can be seen from their traffic camera at I-39/90 at US HWY 51 N.
This is a developing story.