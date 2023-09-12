 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vehicle fire impacts traffic on East Washington

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Fire Department Logo

MADISON (WKOW) -- A vehicle fire disrupted traffic on East Washington Avenue Tuesday afternoon. 

Madison Fire Department Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle fire on westbound East Washington Avenue near McCormick Avenue.

Firefighters found the vehicle fully involved with fire. All lanes of inbound East Washington were shut down for scene safety.

Schuster said the vehicle fire is extinguished, but traffic may continue to be impacted as fire investigators respond to the scene.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Send us breaking news tips to news@wkow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you