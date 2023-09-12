Vehicle fire impacts traffic on East Washington

MADISON (WKOW) -- A vehicle fire disrupted traffic on East Washington Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Madison Fire Department Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle fire on westbound East Washington Avenue near McCormick Avenue.
Firefighters found the vehicle fully involved with fire. All lanes of inbound East Washington were shut down for scene safety.
Schuster said the vehicle fire is extinguished, but traffic may continue to be impacted as fire investigators respond to the scene.
No injuries have been reported so far.