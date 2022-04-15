Vehicle fire spreads to home in McFarland

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A McFarland family is safe after a vehicle fire spread to their home Thursday night, according to the McFarland Fire Department.
It happened at the intersection of Siggelkow Road and Sig Court.
Chief Chris Dennis said a vehicle fire extended to a home. The fire department was able to keep the flames to the exterior of the house.
"A home owner and family was at home and that led to early detection of the fire, and led to us being able to respond very quickly and be able to extinguish it very quickly," said Chief Dennis.
Additional units from area fire departments were called for assistance.
No injuries were reported.