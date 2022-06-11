Vehicle flips after hitting embankment on County Highway F, 1 injured

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- A driver flipped their vehicle on County Highway F in Brodhead Friday evening after becoming distracted, according to the Green County Sheriff's Department.
Around 6:09 p.m., deputies and emergency services responded to the N4800 block of County Highway F for a single vehicle rollover.
According to the investigation, the driver -- Ashley Finley, 32, of Brodhead -- was southbound on County Highway F when she became distracted. Finley entered the gravel on the west side of the road, over-corrected and struck an embankment on the west side of the roadway, flipping the vehicle.
Finley and one of her juvenile passengers reported no injuries. Another juvenile passenger reported injuries and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
Finley reported that she and her juvenile passengers were not wearing seatbelts and there was no airbag deployment. Finley’s vehicle was towed from the scene.
Finley was cited for failure to maintain control, operate without insurance, non-registration of a vehicle and inattentive driving.