Vehicle goes airborne after hitting culvert in Grant Co. crash

MOUNT IDA, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man crashed the vehicle he was driving after it flew 20 feet through the air, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The driver didn't report any injuries, according to Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
The sheriff's office responded to the crash on CTY K near Mt. Zion Road on Sunday around 8:45 p.m.
Dreckman said Jake Hoffman, 20, fell asleep at the wheel and his vehicle went into the opposite ditch. Hoffman then tried to regain control of the vehicle, but ended up traveling in the ditch for around 150 yards.
The vehicle then hit a culvert and went airborne for 20 feet before crashing into a stand of trees and a utility box.