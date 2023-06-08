Vehicle 'involved' in Madison midday shooting located

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has found a vehicle involved in a Tuesday shooting.

In the original incident report, spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a witness saw someone in a vehicle shoot at another vehicle.

The update does not clarify if it was the vehicle someone shot from or the one shot at that was found.

Fryer also confirms a woman was hit by debris when a bullet went into her home. 27 News spoke to this woman Wednesday. At first, she said she thought someone was setting off firecrackers, but then she felt debris hit her.

Another person was lying in bed and a bullet came within inches of hitting them.

Lt. Jason Ostrenga told 27 News the department doesn't think the homes hit were targeted.

Police are asking anyone who saw the shooting or who has a video camera that recorded what happened to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.