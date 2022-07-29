Vehicle tied to investigation in Dane County found in Sauk City

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Police in Sauk City say they've found a vehicle tied to an investigation in Dane County, but have not found the person who was driving it.
Lt. David Griffin says they were alerted Friday night that someone left a crime scene in Dane County and might be in the Sauk City area. That person's vehicle was seen in the area of the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, which prompted police to send an alert to people living in that area, telling them to shelter in place.
Police found the vehicle, but have not found the driver. Officers are unsure whether he is still in the area.
After that, police lifted the shelter in place order. They tell 27 News they do not believe there is a threat to the public.