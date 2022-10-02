Vehicle with 8 people inside rolls in Columbia County, injuries reported

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Multiple people were hurt in a rollover crash in Columbia County Saturday night, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
In a Facebook post, officials from the sheriff's office said at about 8:30 p.m., a 911 call came in about a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 16, west of the village of Rio.
Deputies on scene discovered the vehicle involved was traveling westbound on the highway when it left the road, and rolled into a ditch.
Authorities said there were eight people inside the car, including four adults and four children. They said that was beyond the safe seating capacity for the vehicle.
All four of the adults were hurt in the crash, and two had to be transported by helicopter to UW Hospital. One of the children had minor injuries, the other children were OK.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash. They are reminding drivers that seatbelts and car seats are very important.