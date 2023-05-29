Vehicles, home damaged after shed catches fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Multiple vehicles and a home were damaged after a shed caught fire Sunday evening, according to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.
Chief James Wamser said crews were dispatched to a home on Doty Street around 11:40 p.m. after a shed in the backyard reportedly caught fire.
Crews arrived to find the shed fully engulfed by fire.
Wamser said crews quickly got the fire under control. However, a nearby home was damaged by heat and three vehicles parked near the shed were damaged by the fire.
Wamser said no injuries were reported.
He said investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.