...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Vehicles, home damaged after shed catches fire in Fond du Lac

  Updated
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Multiple vehicles and a home were damaged after a shed caught fire Sunday evening, according to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.

Chief James Wamser said crews were dispatched to a home on Doty Street around 11:40 p.m. after a shed in the backyard reportedly caught fire.

Crews arrived to find the shed fully engulfed by fire.

Wamser said crews quickly got the fire under control. However, a nearby home was damaged by heat and three vehicles parked near the shed were damaged by the fire.

Wamser said no injuries were reported.

He said investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.