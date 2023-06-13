Vehicles, townhome struck by gunfire in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting where multiple cars and a home were hit by bullets Monday.
Lieutenant Edward Hartwick said several people called 911 around 11:50 a.m. to report gunfire on High Ridge Trail near Cahill Main.
Responding officers found multiple shell casings in an apartment complex parking lot.
Hartwick said bullets struck three unoccupied cars and a nearby townhome. The townhome's residents were on the patio when it happened, but no one was hurt.
Hartwick said a man believed to be involved in the shooting was detained soon after. He remains in custody.
The investigation into this incident is open and active.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submitting their tips online at p3tips.com.