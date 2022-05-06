Vendors & customers return for The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many people kicked off their weekend with a visit to The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.
The market is back for its sixth year.
Organizers say they had more than 65 vendors Friday night -- everything from food to clothes to purses.
Tristan Straub, the general manager of Breese Stevens Field, tells 27 News the mix of vendors is what sets this event apart from others.
"I think it's really the eclectic nature of it all smashed together that makes it makes it different. And it's all hyper local. Most of these people are from within 15-20 minutes of Madison," Straub says.
This was the first of three dates for The Bodega. The next two are Friday, June 3 and Friday, July 22.