Venus will dazzle in the night sky Sunday night: How to watch

MADISON, Wisc. (WKOW) — The planet Venus will be shining bright like a diamond Sunday as it reaches its highest point in the sky.
"All you have to do to see it is go outside around sunset," said NASA's Giada Arney. "Look in the direction that the sun sets, look to the west in the evening, and Venus will be sparkling bright and beautiful."
Arney is also the deputy principal investigator for NASA's DAVINCI mission. It's one of two missions that NASA will undertake in the next few years to learn more about the planet Venus.
"We're super excited to be bringing NASA back to Earth's nearby planet," she said.
The DAVINCI mission launches in June of 2029 and will take about two years to get to Venus. But when it gets there, it's going to drop a titanium sphere into Venus's atmosphere. As it falls through the air, it will take thousands of measurements the whole way down. Once it gets through those thick clouds, it will start snapping photos of the surface.
"We hope to better understand how Venus's atmospheric chemistry works, what its chemical composition is, and also take photographs of the surface to understand what the rocks are made out of," Arney said. "We're really hoping to rewrite the textbooks on this enigmatic world next door."
According to NASA, Venus is a cautionary tale of what can happen when you have runaway greenhouse gasses that feed the cycle of planetary warming. Arney said the new missions could help us understand Earth and its warming process.
"Even though it's [Venus] really uninhabitable today, there's enigmatic chemical clues suggesting it may have been once more hospitable in the past, with oceans of water and continents," Arney said.
She said they're hoping to one day understand a little better what went wrong on Venus to change it so dramatically.
"When we think about our planet's own climate and the changing gases that we're putting into our planet's atmosphere, Venus may have some interesting and cautionary things to tell us about how planetary climates can lose habitability over time," she said.
You can find more information about Venus and the DAVINCI mission on NASA's website.