Vernon County officials looking for missing woman

  • Updated
Holly Lynn Clark

Photo Courtesy: Vernon County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

VERNON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing La Farge woman.

Holly Lynn Clark, 31, was reported missing Dec. 6 and her last know contact was Dec. 5, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said Clark is driving a black, 2008 Acura MDX with the Wisconsin license plate 498WCS.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at (608) 637-2123 or vcso@vernoncounty.org.

Both the sheriff's office and the La Farge Police Department are investigating.

