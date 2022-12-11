Vernon County officials looking for missing woman

VERNON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing La Farge woman.
Holly Lynn Clark, 31, was reported missing Dec. 6 and her last know contact was Dec. 5, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials said Clark is driving a black, 2008 Acura MDX with the Wisconsin license plate 498WCS.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at (608) 637-2123 or vcso@vernoncounty.org.
Both the sheriff's office and the La Farge Police Department are investigating.