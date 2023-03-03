Verona advances to state championship with overtime goal

MADISON (WKOW) — Verona is heading to the Division 1 WIAA State Boys Hockey Championship game after a thrilling overtime win.
Second seed Verona ousted third seed Hudson 4-3 in overtime.
Each team scored a goal in the first period. Then, Verona pulled ahead by scoring two goals to Hudson's one. But Verona's lead didn't last long; Hudson's goal in the third period by Alex Pottratz sent the game into overtime.
An overtime goal by Condrad Moline, assisted by Dave Dina and Reece Cordray, sent Verona on to the championship game.
Verona now plays top-seeded Notre Dame Saturday. Puck drop is tentatively set for 2:30 p.m.
You can watch all the games live Saturday on air on WKOW. Or you can watch the games online here.