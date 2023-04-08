Verona Area Chamber of Commerce holds one of its biggest Spring Egg-Stravaganza's to date

VERONA (WKOW) – The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce held one of its biggest Spring Egg-Stravaganza’s to date Saturday.
Le Jordan, Executive Director of the Verona Chamber of Commerce said 1,500 kids took part in the egg hunt this year.
“That equated to 11,000 filled eggs,” Jordan said.
To fill all the eggs, Jordan said the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce receives help from youth in local Transition Plus programs and community members.
“It takes the entire community,” Jordan said.
The egg hunt was organized into age groups of children four and under, five to seven, and eight and up. Each egg was filled had a prize inside.
“I just love seeing the children and their faces and how excited they get,” Jordan said.
At the event, kids also got to meet and take pictures with the Easter bunny and enjoy a petting zoo, crafts and bouncy house.
Jordan said local businesses make the event possible.
“Shop local because local businesses do make all of these events available for free to our community. And, I think it really sets Verona apart that we do so many events that benefit the community,” he said.