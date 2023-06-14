Verona Area High School staff member charged for hitting student

MADISON (WKOW) — Verona's police chief says an employee of the Verona Area School District is being charged after striking a student in the head.
Chief David Dresser said the incident took place on May 18. He said officers responded to Verona Area High School because a 17-year-old student was being physical with security staff. By the time officers arrived, the student was detained and the security director said he had been bitten by the student.
During the investigation of the disturbance, Dresser said the department learned the security director "struck the 17-year-old in the head" and initiated physical contact first. His department determined the use of force was not legally justified, so it's considered assault.
Dresser said the Dane County District Attorney's Office also reviewed the case and are charging the security director with physical abuse to a child.
The district said in a news release it does not condone physical force between staff and students, calling it a "last resort" to protect oneself or prevent harm.
According to the district, the security director was placed on leave immediately after the altercation and is still on unpaid leave.
The district said it conducted its own investigation but didn't share any details about the results.