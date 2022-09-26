Verona Area High School to perform Urinetown the Musical

VERONA (WKOW) -- Students at Verona Area High School are putting finishing touches on their fall production of Urinetown the Musical.
Monday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Music Director Heather Thrope and performer Eva Perez stopped by to talk about the show.
They said the high-energy musical has a little something for everyone.
"If you love musical theater, you will love this show," explained Thrope. "You will see your favorite musical in this show and laugh the whole time."
Urinetown opens Thursday and runs through Saturday.
If you want to go support the many students and volunteers who have worked to make this show a reality, you can visit; vahs.vbotickets.com/events