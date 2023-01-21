Verona Area International School celebrates Lunar New Year

VERONA (WKOW) – Students and staff from the Verona Area International School kicked off the Lunar New Year Saturday with a celebration at the Verona Public Library.
The celebration included everything from a cultural performance to crafts and activities. Yumeng Wang, a second and third grade teacher at the school, said it was all about teaching kids about Chinese culture.
“There is some traditional brush pen writing that we did in China, and we're trying to have the kids try it,” Yumeung said. “This is also the year of bunny, so there's a craft doing the bunny craft that kids can make their own bunny and they take it home.”
Stella Roltgen, a 5th grader at the school, said these activities were the best part.
“I think the fun-est part is doing all the crafts,” Roltgen said.
Tiffany Roltgen, mom and Librarian at the school, said this was their first in-person Lunar New Year celebration in two years as a result of the pandemic.
“For the past couple of years, it's been online. So, we are so excited to be back in person and finally coming together with the community and sharing Chinese culture and stories,” Roltgen said.
Over 250 people attended the celebration Saturday.