Verona community kitchen asks for help in finding new space to lease

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Verona community kitchen is asking for help finding a new place to make meals while its Fitchburg facility is being built.
Little John's communications manager Shelby Christie said it needs a large catering or production-style kitchen to lease for the next 12-18 months.
Christie said the original plans to rehome stalled unexpectedly last week, and the restaurant has to be out of the Verona location by Feb. 10.
“While we hate asking for so much on such short notice, we know that Little John’s mission and existence is built on community love,” said Chef Dave Heide, the founder of Little John’s. “We have faith in our neighbors to help keep Little John’s going through this rough patch.”
To accommodate Little John's growing operation, the kitchen must be in greater Madison, and be 3,000 square feet with a venting system and ANSUL fire suppression. Ideally, it would be ready to be moved into immediately, but it doesn't need to include equipment. An additional 7,500 square feet should be available for production and packaging.
However, because of the urgency of the request, Christie said Little John's will consider any similar space even if it doesn't meet the exact criteria.
Little John's is also accepting donations to offset moving costs and in-kind donations of moving services.
If you have information or can help, contact supportus@littlejohnskitchens.org or call 608-616-9264 and leave a detailed voicemail.
Donations by check made out to “Little John’s Restaurant, Inc” can be mailed to 5302 Anton Drive, Fitchburg, WI 53711 with “moving support” as the memo.