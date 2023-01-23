Verona community kitchen put on pause due to lack of space, funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- A community kitchen in Verona announced Monday it will be shutting down the "majority" of its operations in the face of rising costs and no place to move to.

The announcement comes two weeks after Little John's said plans to move to a temporary location fell through, and now Chef Dave Heide says food and labor costs are also a factor.

Heide says they're "forced to make a decision no one wants" after "exhausting all options."

"We sincerely apologize and acknowledge this decision will impact our dedicated staff and valued families who rely on us for meals and comfort," Heide's statement reads.

Once the kitchen has a space to work out of and funding, Heide says they will be back in "full force."