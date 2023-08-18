 Skip to main content
Verona drywall contractor sentenced for avoiding over $550K in taxes

  Updated
  • 0
gavel
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Verona drywall contractor was sentenced to prison for not paying over $550,000 in taxes, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.

O'Shea said Gustavo Reyes, 52, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for failing to pay nearly $560,000 in taxes. Reyes pleaded guilty to the charge in May 2023.

Between 2013 and 2020, Reyes owned and ran a drywall business in Dane County. When the IRS did an audit of the business in 2015, it determined he underreported his income for the previous two years.

The IRS sent notices to Reyes and tried to collect funds from him for next few years, but he never responded.

Reyes continued to avoid paying taxes by cashing checks at different establishments around the Madison area and by creating other entities he ran his business from. They included Royal LLC, American Drywall and Morales Construction.

At sentencing, Judge William Conley said Reyes made a bad situation worse when he “doubled down” and used other people to create fictitious companies to avoid the IRS’. 