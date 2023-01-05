Verona high school student accused of pointing look-a-like gun at others on campus

VERONA (WKOW) -- Police officials said a Verona Area High School student is accused of arming himself with a look-a-like rifle and pointing it at other teenagers on school property.
A spokesperson for the Dane County District Attorney's Office said the 17-year old is scheduled for an initial court appearance Dec. 19. Court records show Verona police officials' referred charges to the district attorney include having a weapon on school grounds.
Authorities say surveillance video from the school shows the teenager with what appears to be a rifle on school grounds Nov. 26, 2022, around 7 p.m. over winter break.
Portions of the footage from the security cameras police shared with 27 News show the teen pointing the weapon at a white SUV and carrying it in the school's parking lot.
An affidavit supporting a search warrant states the teenager's father was with his son on the grounds. It also states the father, a 43-year-old Verona resident, admitted to punching one of the SUV's windows, because he believed the people responsible for egging his home were inside and he believed his son was potentially targeted.
The weapon handled by the teen was seized during a home search, with records stating it was an Airsoft gun. Police Chief David Dresser said drugs and a real firearm were also found during the search.
Court records show the father has felony convictions, and Dresser said police personnel are trying to obtain a warrant to arrest the man on tentative charges of disorderly conduct -- in connection to actions on the school grounds -- as well as felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession.
27 News has been unable to reach the student or his father.
Verona Area School District officials released a statement in response to the incident, saying police are currently investigating the incident. They assured that no students or staff were in the area when it happened and that the people involved would be "held accountable" for bringing a weapon on school property.