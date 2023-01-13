Verona High student cited for look-a-like-gun on campus

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County Court records show a Verona Area High School student was cited for having a look-a-like-gun on school property during a dispute with other teens.

Court records state the 17-year-old and his father went to school property during the school district's Thanksgiving break to find a group of teenagers they believed egged their family's home.

Records state the teenager brought an Airsoft AR-15-style look-a-like-gun and that the father punched the driver's window of an SUV with the other teens inside. The records also state the son pointed the fake rifle at the other teenagers.

The boy admitted to having removed the look-a-like rifle's orange safety tip, according to records.

A criminal complaint states a search of the father and son's Verona home turned up not only the Airsoft weapon, but heroin, cocaine and marijuana. The father, 43, is charged with felony drug dealing. Records show a handgun was also seized and the father is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Father and son are scheduled to appear in Dane County Court next week.

27 News is not identifying either individual, as the son's charge is non-criminal.