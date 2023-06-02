Verona Hometown Days returns this weekend

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona Hometown Days kicked off Friday.
The festival features food, live music, carnival rides and much more.
It's been held for more than 50 years and Verona officials say it's always something to look forward to.
"The city, the residents, everyone really enjoys it. Even the city workers who helped us put it together and get it ready for the public always look forward to it every year. I'm not sure they look forward to the hard work each year, but they do enjoy this atmosphere," said Le Jordan, executive director of the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.
Proceeds from the festival go towards local organizations.