...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Verona Hometown Days returns this weekend

Verona Hometown Days

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona Hometown Days kicked off Friday.

The festival features food, live music, carnival rides and much more.

It's been held for more than 50 years and Verona officials say it's always something to look forward to.

"The city, the residents, everyone really enjoys it. Even the city workers who helped us put it together and get it ready for the public always look forward to it every year. I'm not sure they look forward to the hard work each year, but they do enjoy this atmosphere," said Le Jordan, executive director of the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds from the festival go towards local organizations.

