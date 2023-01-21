Verona Ice Arena breaks ground on significant expansion

VERONA (WKOW) – A dream came true for hockey and ice-skating enthusiasts in Verona Saturday as they broke ground on a significant expansion.
Joel Marshall, manager of Verona Ice Arena and the Verona High School Head Hockey Coach, said the expansion will include a second ice rink, off-ice training facilities and more locker rooms. Adding-- it is necessary given the high demand for time on the ice.
“We all know Verona is one of the fastest growing communities in the state,” Marshall said. “Verona Youth Hockey participation has grown from about 150, 160 kids to well over 350. Girls Hockey, Learn to Skate, Public Skate has all grown dramatically in that time frame as well.”
Marshall is hopeful the new ice arena will continue the legacy of the current one.
“We've had thousands of people take the ice each year. They smile, laugh, cry, build friendships that last a lifetime. We've been fortunate to have dozens of Olympian skaters over the years--figure skaters, speed skaters, several hockey players that have made it to the highest level,” Marshall said. “We can't wait to add more names to that list.”
So far, board members have raised $5.6 million toward the $9 million cost of the expansion, but fundraising is ongoing.
Right now, the goal is for construction to wrap up next winter.