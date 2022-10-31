Verona man charged with operating house of prostitution

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - A Verona man Monday was charged with felony keeping a place of prostitution as a police official said more arrests could take place.
Michael Cotter, 58, made a brief court appearance and was released from the Dane County Jail on a signature bond.
Verona Police officials said Cotter was arrested Thursday as they executed a search warrant at his home at 103 Lucille Street. Cotter has no apparent criminal history and records show he's owned the home for more than a decade.
According to a Probable Cause Statement, Verona Police officials received an anonymous complaint of suspicious activity at the home. Court records state officers carried out surveillance of the home from August 29 through October 23. Records state during the time of that stake out, the owners of cars stopping at the home came from nearly a half dozen Wisconsin counties.
Court records state one man leaving the home during the police surveillance told officers "He just paid $200 to a female for (a sex act)."
Records also say a woman at the home was advertising escort services over skipthegames.com and an app was being used to deposit payments to an account involving Cotter.
A criminal complaint says Cotter became involved in a relationship with the woman after initially being her customer. It states Cotter conceded he was aware of her actions his home.
The Lucille Street property is nearly adjacent to a bike path and public park and near a Verona middle school and charter school.
"It's very nerve wracking," neighbor Jenny Conner said of learning of the accusations. "I have kids who walk down to the park. My kids are under ten," she said.
A woman, 29, was booked into the jail Thursday just before Cotter's court appearance on the tentative charge of maintaining a house of prostitution. Records show she lists the Lucille Street home as her address and her jail booking sheet includes the same Verona Police case number as that assigned to Cotter's case.
Verona Police Chief David Dresser says there's no indication at this time child trafficking was involved in what transpired at the home.
"We're pretty much familiar with all the players involved," Dresser said. Dresser says he anticipates the possibility of additional arrests.
A court commissioner told Cotter he did not qualify for state public defender services and would need to hire his own attorney, apply for county-provided counsel or represent himself when his next court appearance takes place next month.