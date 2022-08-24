Verona man facing reckless homicide charge in Monroe man's death

MONROE (WKOW) — Monroe police arrested a Verona man Tuesday evening in connection to the death of a Monroe man.
The Monroe Police Department Chief Frederick Kelley said Levi Edward Jordan Janssens, a 32-year-old man from Verona, is facing pending charges of first degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with the intent to deliver after an investigation into the death of a 32-year-old man from Monroe.
Janssens is being held in the Green County Jail pending his court appearance.
The State Line Area Narcotics Task Force assisted Monroe police with the investigation.