Verona man sentenced to 12 years for child pornography possession

VERONA (WKOW) — A Verona man has been federally sentenced for possessing child pornography.
According to a press release from Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, William Heitman, 35, pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced him to 12 years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release. Heitman was also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution to three victims.
According to O'Shea, Verona police officers found Heitman sleeping in his car in June 2020 and learned he was on extended supervision for possession of child pornography. The officers located two SD cards with over 1,000 explicit videos involving children.
O'Shea says Heitman admitted to downloading the images and being an administrator to two groups that traded child pornography images.
Judge Conley considered Heitman's "failure to engage" and a seeming lack of understanding of "the seriousness of the offense" when sentencing him.
"Judge Conley observed that this made Heitman a dangerous person in need of a lengthy prison term," the press release read. "Heitman’s role as an administrator of groups trading child pornography also made him an active part of the plague of child pornography on the internet."