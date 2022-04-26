Verona man sentenced to 6 years probation in hidden camera case

MADISON (WKOW) — A Verona man who pleaded guilty to charges connected to installing a hidden camera in a woman's home has been sentenced.
A Dane County judge found Andrew Liebergen, 50, guilty in February of four counts of capturing an intimate representation, with one of the counts including a modifier for a victim under the age of 18. As a result of his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed a count of invading privacy.
On Monday, Liebergen was given six years probation with sex offender conditions. Part of his probation conditions require him to spend a year in jail.
If Liebergen violates the conditions of his parole, he would spend the rest of his sentence in a Wisconsin State Prison.
A criminal complaint alleges Liebergen hid a camera in the home of his estranged wife and recorded footage of another woman within the home.