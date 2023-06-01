Verona man takes plea in prostitution house operation

MADISON (WKOW) — A Verona man has taken a plea for charge of keeping a place of prostitution.

Michael Cotter pleaded guilty to the charge in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday.

A Dane County judged deferred sentencing Cotter, instead referring him to a deferred prosecution program for first-time offenders.

Cotter was charged in October 2022 after an anonymous complaint of suspicious activity at his home lead authorities to stake it out and later execute a search warrant.

Court records state one man leaving the home during the police surveillance told officers "He just paid $200 to a female for (a sex act)."