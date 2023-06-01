 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHEASTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green
Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Verona man takes plea in prostitution house operation

  • Updated
  • 0
Prostitution House

MADISON (WKOW) — A Verona man has taken a plea for charge of keeping a place of prostitution. 

Michael Cotter pleaded guilty to the charge in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday. 

A Dane County judged deferred sentencing Cotter, instead referring him to a deferred prosecution program for first-time offenders. 

Cotter was charged in October 2022 after an anonymous complaint of suspicious activity at his home lead authorities to stake it out and later execute a search warrant. 

Court records state one man leaving the home during the police surveillance told officers "He just paid $200 to a female for (a sex act)."

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

