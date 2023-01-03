Verona middle school principal killed in Fitchburg crash

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a crash where a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle.
Lt. Andrew McCarthy said the incident took place on S. Syene Rd. between McCoy Rd. and Ninebark Dr. around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He said the person, identified as a 56-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she died.
In a statement, the Verona Area School District identified her as Beth Steffen, principal of Badger Ridge Middle School.
"We extend our deepest condolences to Beth’s family and all Badger Ridge Middle School students, staff and families," the statement said. "Beth was a beloved member of the Verona Area School District community."
The district is offering support to staff and students.
McCarthy said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Police are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to provide a statement by calling the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
The road was closed for around 3.5 hours while authorities documented the crash scene.