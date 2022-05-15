Verona motorcyclist arrested for OWI after crashing into median at Janesville intersection

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Verona man, 50, was arrested for his 5th OWI offense after crashing his motorcycle into a median in Janesville early Sunday morning, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Around midnight, an officer saw the crash at Center Avenue and W. Court St. A motorcyclist traveling northbound at high speeds on Center Avenue struck a median and was ejected. The motorcycle then slid across the intersection.
The officer immediately began helping the operator while requesting medical attention. While helping the operator, the officer noted a strong scent of "intoxicants" from the operator.
The operator was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
While the operator was receiving medical treatment, the officer continued their OWI investigation. The operator refused to do some standardized sobriety tests and was unable to complete others due to the injuries he suffered in the crash. The operator refused to provide a sample of his blood for evidentiary testing, but a search warrant was applied for and granted to get a sample of his blood. The results of that test are pending.
The operator was identified and arrested for OWI - 5th offense. He was also charged with operating after revocation - due to alcohol, IID tampering/fail to install/violate court order and bail jumping.
A check of operator's driving record showed 4 prior alcohol-related offenses and a 0.02 BAC restriction. He currently has two open court cases for OWI and is prohibited from possessing or drinking alcohol.
The operator is still receiving treatment at the hospital.