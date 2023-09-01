 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Verona police arrest 2 after handgun found during OWI stop

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Verona police officers found a handgun with a 50-round magazine during an OWI arrest early Friday morning, according to the Verona Police Department.

Lt. Dustin Fehrmann said an officer was watching traffic on East Verona Avenue when they smelled a "strong odor" of marijuana when a vehicle drove by.

The officer followed the vehicle and spoke to the driver when it pulled over in a parking lot.

Fehrmann said the officer also smelled alcohol on the driver's breath.

The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated - first offense, and for having open intoxicants in a vehicle.

Fehrmann said the officer also seized a handgun with a 50-round magazine from the vehicle. The passenger was arrested for going armed with a firearm while intoxicated and felony bail jumping.