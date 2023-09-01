Verona police arrest 2 after handgun found during OWI stop

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Verona police officers found a handgun with a 50-round magazine during an OWI arrest early Friday morning, according to the Verona Police Department.
Lt. Dustin Fehrmann said an officer was watching traffic on East Verona Avenue when they smelled a "strong odor" of marijuana when a vehicle drove by.
The officer followed the vehicle and spoke to the driver when it pulled over in a parking lot.
Fehrmann said the officer also smelled alcohol on the driver's breath.
The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated - first offense, and for having open intoxicants in a vehicle.
Fehrmann said the officer also seized a handgun with a 50-round magazine from the vehicle. The passenger was arrested for going armed with a firearm while intoxicated and felony bail jumping.