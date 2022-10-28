Verona police arrest 58-year-old man for running prostitution house

VERONA (WKOW) — A 58-year-old Verona man was arrested Thursday afternoon for keeping a place of prostitution, according to the Verona Police Department.
In a Facebook post, Lt. Dustin Fehrmann said Verona police officers worked with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations to execute a search warrant at home on Lucille Street in Verona around 3:45 p.m.
Fehrmann said 58-year-old Michael Cotter was arrested for keeping a place of prostitution. He said a man and a woman, both 25 years old, were also arrested on outstanding warrants.
Fehrmann said the investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no more information is available at this time.