Verona police ask Military Ridge State Trail users to keep an eye out for missing Verona man

VERONA (WKOW) -- The search continues for a missing Verona man, and police are asking people on the Military State Ridge Trail to keep an eye out for him and hints on his whereabouts, according to a Facebook post by the Verona Police Department.

51-year-old John Ramseier went missing on Tuesday, and despite an extensive search being conducted at Fireman's Park, he hasn't been found.

Police say a K-9 found Ramseier's scent on the Military Ridge State Trail, which it followed out of Verona to the northwest. However, police don't know if the scent came from before or after Ramseier went missing because he's an avid walker and hiker.

Verona police are asking anyone who uses the trail to keep an eye out for Ramseier and any hints to his whereabouts. If you have any information, call the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center at 608-255-2345 

