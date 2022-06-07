 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Verona Police Department establishes 'safe exchange zone'

  • Updated
Verona PD Safe Exchange Zone

Area located in the northwest corner of the Verona PD parking lot for safe exchanges.

 Courtesy Verona PD

VERONA (WKOW) — The Verona Police Department is setting up a designated location for people to conduct exchanges.

It's called a "safe exchange zone" and police intend the space to be used for  child custody and online purchase exchanges. The designated space comes after residents told police they felt the department's lot is a "neutral and safe" location to have interactions with others. 

The specific location, marked by a blue "safe exchange zone" sign, is located in the northwest corner of the Verona Police Department's parking lot. It is monitored by surveillance cameras 24/7 and is highly visible from the police department. 

Tags

Recommended for you