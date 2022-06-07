Verona Police Department establishes 'safe exchange zone'

VERONA (WKOW) — The Verona Police Department is setting up a designated location for people to conduct exchanges.
It's called a "safe exchange zone" and police intend the space to be used for child custody and online purchase exchanges. The designated space comes after residents told police they felt the department's lot is a "neutral and safe" location to have interactions with others.
The specific location, marked by a blue "safe exchange zone" sign, is located in the northwest corner of the Verona Police Department's parking lot. It is monitored by surveillance cameras 24/7 and is highly visible from the police department.