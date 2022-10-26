Verona police issue missing endangered person alert for 51-year-old Verona man

VERONA (WKOW) — An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a 51-year-old Verona man, John Ramseier, according to the Verona Police Department.
Verona police said Ramseier was last seen at a Fitchburg Target on Monday.
He is described as a white man who is 5'11" and 170 lbs. who is bald, has blue eyes and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a grey/tan jacket, red shirt, dark khaki pants and black shoes.
Police said he may be on foot or on bicycle.
If you have information on Ramseier's whereabouts, contact the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623.