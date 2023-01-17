Verona police request help in search for stolen construction trailer

VERONA (WKOW) — The Verona Police Department is asking for help in a stolen trailer investigation.
Lt. Dustin Fehrmann said the 8x12 K&K Manufacturing trailer was stolen on January 15, between 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., from a construction site on the 400 block of Robin Hill Road.
Fehrmann said the trailer is black, has dual axels with white rims, and a single, center rear door. There are no markings on the trailer except for the manufacturer's label on the trailer tongue.
A nearby home security camera captured the trailer being towed away by the suspect vehicle, a single-cab pickup truck. Fehrmann acknowledges the photos "are not great," but they are currently the only ones available.
The Verona Police Department is asking residents who live in the area to review any surveillance footage they have, and call (608) 845-7623 if they believe they have video related to this investigation. Police encourage you to step forward with any other information on the crime, too.