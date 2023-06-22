Verona School Board votes to keep district staff member accused of striking student

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Verona Area School District staff member will remain employed by the district after being accused of striking a student at the end of the school year, according to school district officials.
A news release from the Verona Area School District said the incident happened on May 18.
Below is information from the district:
A Verona Area School District staff member approached a Verona Area High School student to address the student’s behavior. The student and the staff member engaged in a verbal altercation and subsequent physical altercation, and additional staff members responded to address the situation. No other students or staff other than the staff responding to the incident were nearby when this incident occurred.
On Wednesday night, the Board of Education held a hearing to get more information on the incident from the Verona Area School District and the director of security and crisis management, who was accused of getting physical with the student.
In the end, The board’s decision was to keep the staff member a district employee.